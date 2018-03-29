BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prices for some adult and youth retail items have been lowered for Opening Day at Camden Yards. Fans will be able to save anywhere between 12% and 30%.

Ryan Seagers, Orioles Director of Retail, says the Orioles thought it would match the kid friendly environment they are trying to create.

“We thought it would be a good idea to match the pricing to more of a kid friendly environment and hopefully get some more people in here because when this place is full it’s the best venue,” Seagers said,

RELATED: Orioles Offering Kid-Friendly Games, Food And More

Seagers says the teams most popular jersey is Manny Machado.

According to Seagers, Opening Day is retail’s busiest day of the season…unless the team makes it to the playoffs. The team store is usually open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening Day hours are slightly different.

Camden Yard gates open at 12 p.m. and the discounted items will be available at all of the retail stores throughout the stadium. There are 10 locations on the lower concourse and four on the upper deck.

WJZ will have a 12:30 p.m. special at Camden Yards and we want to see your pictures. Send them to us with #WJZOpeningDay on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and you can see your pictures on the show.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook