ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Some Maryland senators are criticizing a lobbying group over its opposition to a crime bill backed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Progressive Maryland leaders criticized Sen. Bobby Zirkin’s crime bill as “racially biased” and claimed it would perpetuate mass incarceration of black men.

But Zirkin says his aim is put repeat violent offenders behind bars.

The bill includes an increase of maximum sentences for repeat gun-related offenses. The Baltimore Sun reports the bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, is driven largely by the city’s 343 homicides last year. The measure faces opposition in the House.

Sen. C. Anthony Muse says while he is wary of incarcerating more black men, the bill is needed to combat crime. Muse is African-American and serves on the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)