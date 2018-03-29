BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland Senator Nathaniel T. Oaks has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a federal bribery case.

Oaks pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, and in return, the remaining eight charges were dropped.

He will be sentenced in July, and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors allege the Baltimore Democrat took $15,300 in bribes from an informant posing as a Texas investor.

Oaks was indicted last year, but had continued to take his seat in the Senate. Last month, the Senate president removed him from the Senate Finance Committee.

On Wednesday, he resigned his state senate seat, which took effect Thursday at 9 a.m.

