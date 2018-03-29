BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many of the new food options at Oriole Park at Camden Yards are from local Baltimore area staples.

Oriole Park Chef Nick Argo listed some of the choices early on the morning of Opening Day.

Pinch Dumplings is one of the new vendors.

“They’re offering a few different options,” said Argo. “Pork, beef, and a vegetarian option with some sides.”

Other vendors include Lobster Hut, Attman’s Deli, Boardwalk Fries, Pizza John’s, Pollock Johnny’s sausage and Stuggy’s gourmet hot dogs.

The Lobster Hut will be located behind home plate. The store will have a gluten free option where the lobster roll will be served in a tomato instead of in bread.

Argo pointed out that the team is focusing on kids and looking at the next generation of Orioles fans.

“We’re offering some different sizes,” he said. “We have a $1.50 kid-dog and a $1.50 kid size soda. So really, really focusing on family and kids this year.”

In a press release the team said they will offer soda priced from $2.50 to $5.00, domestic draft beer from $4.00 to $8.00, and import and craft beer from $6.75 to $9.75.

French fries will be priced from $3.25 to $5.25 and popcorn from $4.00 to $6.00 will be available in small and large sizes.

Outside food and beverages are welcome into the ballpark subject to a few guidelines.

