BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day! It’s a special day in Baltimore. You can mark your yearly spring memories, here in Charm City, by the beginning of another Major League season. Last night I was enjoying a short Happy Hour and overheard the following..exact quote, “I hate the Yankee’s. I hate Russia but I hate the Yankees.” Game on ‘Merica, let’s go O’s!!

As we have discussed this will be a mild day. Sky conditions will vary. Showers should not be a factor. Overall it will be a pretty good Opening Day.

This morning on the air Mark Viviano was discussing a bout of snow showers on a past first game that caused a delay of play. One Opening Day morning Don Scott and I were live and wearing heavy Winter layers of clothes. One Opening Day to another the conditions always vary. One thing doesn’t though, the heat of the passion of Baltimore baseball fan.

“I hate Russia, but I hate the Yankees.” Glad I didn’t look at that guy and bring up the Red Sox! Play ball, let’s go O’s!

