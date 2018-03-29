BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Prince George’s County man has been arrested for allegedly distributing and possessing child porn.

Maryland State Police says 30-year-old Arturo Rodriquez-Salazar of Hyattsville, Maryland has been charged with two counts of distribution of child porn, five counts of possession of child porn and two counts of possession of fictitious government identification documents.

Detectives say Rodriguez-Salazar was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after an investigation revealed he had multiple files of child porn on his electronic devices.

