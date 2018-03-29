Filed Under:Child Porn, Local TV, Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Prince George’s County man has been arrested for allegedly distributing and possessing child porn.

Maryland State Police says 30-year-old Arturo Rodriquez-Salazar of Hyattsville, Maryland has been charged with two counts of distribution of child porn, five counts of possession of child porn and two counts of possession of fictitious government identification documents.

arturo rodriquez salazar Prince Georges Co. Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Detectives say Rodriguez-Salazar was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after an investigation revealed he had multiple files of child porn on his electronic devices.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch