BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man accused of smuggling illegal aliens into the United States.

Martir Jandres was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit human smuggling. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to the indictment, Jandres worked with others in Central America, Mexico, and the U.S., to smuggle illegal immigrants in the country between October 2016 and February 2017.

Jandres was caught after Homeland Security investigators posed as “load drivers” to transport the immigrants from border cities to countries around the U.S.

