BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It was an emotional scene in St. Mary’s County Friday as hundreds said goodbye to a 16-year-old girl who was gunned at a Maryland high school.

The public service for Jaelynn Willey was held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Maryland.

Authorities say Jaelynn was shot last Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. Jaelynn reportedly has a prior relationship with Rollins.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said Monday Rollins shot himself in the head after shooting Jaelynn. A school resource responded to the scene within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, which ended up striking Rollins’ gun.

Jaelynn’s classmate, 14-year-old Desmond Barnes, was shot in the leg and is recovering.

Jaelynn died late Thursday night, hours after her family said she would be taken off life support. Her mother, Melissa Willey, said that her daughter was brain dead and had “no life left in her.”

A fundraising page has been set up for Jaelynn and her family.

