BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!!

And how ’bout them O’s!! How about Adam Jones and Dr. Longball!! And how about that game time weather. Beautiful area wide. And now this morning still beautiful with a taste of things to come. At 5 A.M. the temperature was 68°, that would be 30° above normal. Clearly this is more May like weather but we’ll take this look of the future temperatures and enjoy it.

A cold front passing by today will drop temperatures down to 35° tomorrow morning. And behind that front just 59° and that is with all day sun. Normal are 59° and 35° for the day, and night in late March. Chillier but still very seasonal.

Beginning with tomorrow’s forecast daytime high, 4 of the next 5 days will see temperatures at or slightly above normal. A month ago that ration would have been reversed.

We’ve rounded a corner, and it looks like March, after coming in like a Lion will go out like a lamb!

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

