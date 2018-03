BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All lanes are currently blocked on I-95 southbound I-95 at Chesapeake House for a two vehicle crash.

Authorities say traffic is being diverted onto Chesapeake House access road and then back onto I-95. They say there is an approximate two mile traffic backup.

Cecil Co: All lanes remain blocked SB I-95 at Chesapeake House for 2-vehicle crash. Traffic diverted onto Ches. House access road and back onto I-95. Fire/EMS on scene. Approx. 2-mile backup. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/Cl5Th7lIlS — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 30, 2018

Fire and EMS crews are on scene.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook