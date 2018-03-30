BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police say a man who was fleeing from them has died after being hit by a car.

The Baltimore Police Department says 21-year-old Larry Whitfield has died from injuries he sustained while eluding police during a narcotics investigation.

Officers say around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they were investigating in the 2700 block of Greenmount Avenue when they attempted to make contact with Whitfield, who immediately fled.

Whitefield was then struck by a Kia Optima while running across Greenmount Avenue, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital, where died early Friday morning.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and was not injured. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to detectives.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook