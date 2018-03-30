Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police say a man who was fleeing from them has died after being hit by a car.

The Baltimore Police Department says 21-year-old Larry Whitfield has died from injuries he sustained while eluding police during a narcotics investigation.

Officers say around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, they were investigating in the 2700 block of Greenmount Avenue when they attempted to make contact with Whitfield, who immediately fled.

Whitefield was then struck by a Kia Optima while running across Greenmount Avenue, according to authorities. He was transported to a local hospital, where died early Friday morning.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and was not injured. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to detectives.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch