BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Michael Johnson has been acquitted in the third Phylicia Barnes murder trial.

Judge acquitted him after motion by the defense. #WJZ — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) March 30, 2018

Johnson was on trial for the murder of 16-year-old Phylicia Barnes, an honor student from North Carolina who vanished in 2010 while visiting family in Baltimore. Her body was found months later.

RELATED: Sister Of Murdered Girl: Suspect Said He Was The Last Person To See Her

Barnes was visiting her half-sisters in Baltimore when she disappeared just after Christmas. A desperate man hunt turned up nothing, until months later when her body surfaced in the Susquehanna River.

Citing lack of evidence, and too many questions about what happened to Phylicia Barnes and how her murder is connected to the defendant. #WJZ — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) March 30, 2018

In the years since, Johnson has stood trial twice for her death. The state has been unable to score a conviction that sticks. This was their third go at a second-degree murder charge.

RELATED: Third Trial In Phylicia Barnes Murder Case Revisits Old Evidence

Maryland State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby released the following regarding the acquittal:

“Since the inception of my administration, I swore to fight for 16-year old Phylicia Barnes who was murdered in 2010. And for the past 3 years, we’ve fought all the way to the state’s highest court and back. We never wavered in our pursuit of justice for the Barnes family and the innocent child that tragically lost her life. We believed, based in the evidence presented to us, that we were pursuing the individual responsible for her murder but the justice system has run its course and we must now respect the court’s decision. This outcome does not change the fact that the family of Phylicia Barnes has suffered a tremendous loss and we will continue to support them as they continue to grieve and cope with this difficult development.”

This is a developing story.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook