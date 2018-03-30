Filed Under:Alwin Chen, Clarksburg High School, Guns In School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new trial date has been set for the Clarksburg High School student accused of bringing a loaded, hand-made handgun to school.

Alwin Chen, 18, is accused of bringing a loaded, hand-made handgun to the high school on multiple occasions between December 2017 and February 2018.

RELATED: Police: Montgomery Co. Student Arrested For Bringing Loaded Handgun To School

Chen’s trial was originally supposed to begin Thursday but has been rescheduled for April 6th.

He also faces three new firearms charges. They are misdemeanors pertaining to carrying a handgun and possessing afirearm under the age of 21.

RELATED: Md. Student Says He Brought Gun To School To Guard Against Mass Shooter

Chen is currently being held without bond until the trial.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch