BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new trial date has been set for the Clarksburg High School student accused of bringing a loaded, hand-made handgun to school.

Alwin Chen, 18, is accused of bringing a loaded, hand-made handgun to the high school on multiple occasions between December 2017 and February 2018.

Chen’s trial was originally supposed to begin Thursday but has been rescheduled for April 6th.

He also faces three new firearms charges. They are misdemeanors pertaining to carrying a handgun and possessing afirearm under the age of 21.

Chen is currently being held without bond until the trial.

