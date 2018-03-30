PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix fire officials say a flight returned to Sky Harbor International Airport after two flight attendants complained of feeling ill, and that initial reports of several passengers feeling sick were inaccurate.

Fire Capt. Larry Subervi says the two flight attendants described feeling nausea, dizziness and a sore throat shortly after the American Airlines flight bound for Baltimore took off Friday morning.

They also described a strong odor of burning rubber that later dissipated.

Firefighters treated the two flight attendants at the scene. Both showed stable vital signs and declined transport to a hospital.

Subervi initially said at least eight people on board were complaining of feeling sick. But no passengers required medical assistance.

American Airlines officials say the 146 passengers and crew will be put on a different aircraft.

