BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say that an ex-boyfriend assaulted his ex-girlfriend before stabbing her current boyfriend in Hanover Thursday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department says that Bryan Angelo Wright, 25, assaulted his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her boyfriend at her apartment in the 3700 block of Windstream Circle.

Detectives say around 8 a.m., Wright approach his ex-girlfriend as she was exiting her apartment and brandished a knife, forcing her back inside. He then assaulted her, according to officers, prompting her current boyfriend, who was in the apartment, to intervene.

Officials say the current boyfriend was cut several times in the upper body before the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators said the ex-girlfriend didn’t suffer any injuries while the current boyfriend was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Wright. He is wanted for home invasion, first- and second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and deadly weapon charges.

