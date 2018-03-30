BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Studies show that only six percent of people over age 75 are getting enough exercise. But one 75-year-old woman in Baltimore County is not only is getting enough exercise, she’s also breaking records.

Pam, Michelle and Pauline Horn are collectively known as “The Golden Girls” because they’re in their 60’s and 70’s.

Working with weights have made them strong, really strong — especially Horn.

“When she first started coming here, I said ‘Wow, look at that lady, she’s strong,'” Michelle said.

A year ago, Horn hurt her leg, knee and ankle. Her therapist suggested that she recover using kettlebell exercises. They worked so well, she’s now a Maryland state record holder.

She lifted 170 pounds to become a state champ for her age group, along with a 77-pound bench press and 82-pound squat — three state records in just one day.

“We are so proud of Pauline. We were screaming taking pictures,” Michelle said.

Horn’s motivation was simple: exercising with The Golden Girls made her feel better.

“It just made me feel better that I could do more and more, it’s very empowering,” she explains. “Well,

you do what you can do, as much as you can do comfortably and safely, and if you do that consistently, you will get better.”

She’s an inspiration to all, even a strong man half her age.

[Reporter: Does that inspire you?]

“Yeah, I want to be like her when I grow up,” said Dan, Horn’s trainer.

Dan says Horn is very close to being able to break some national records and she might try to do so later this year.

