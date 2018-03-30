BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A February data breach at Under Armour affected over 150 million users of its MyFitnessPal diet and fitness app.

The company says user-names, e-mail addresses, and passwords were compromised for users. Payment card data were not compromised, it said, because that information is collected and processed separately. Government-issued identifiers, such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, were also not compromised because the company does not collect those from users.

Though the breach happened in February, Under Armour says it was not aware until March 25.

The company is requiring users of the app to change their passwords.

The investigation is ongoing. Under Armour says it is working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation, and also coordinating with law enforcement authorities.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook