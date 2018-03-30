Filed Under:Commercial Burglaries, South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for at least five commercial burglaries.

All five occurred in South Baltimore throughout the months of February and March.

suspect 2 Suspect Wanted For 5 Burglaries In South Baltimore

Courtesy : Baltimore Police

Police say four of the burglaries occurred at businesses in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard on March 22, February 27, February 17, and Febuary 2. They say they fifth incident happened on March 25 at a buisness in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street.

suspect 3 Suspect Wanted For 5 Burglaries In South Baltimore

Courtesy : Baltimore Police

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch