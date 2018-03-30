BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect they say is responsible for at least five commercial burglaries.

All five occurred in South Baltimore throughout the months of February and March.

Police say four of the burglaries occurred at businesses in the 700 block of Washington Boulevard on March 22, February 27, February 17, and Febuary 2. They say they fifth incident happened on March 25 at a buisness in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

