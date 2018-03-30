BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from officers by jumping into the water and swimming away.

The Baltimore Police Department says 33-year-old Gokhan Donald Oztas managed to escape them by swimming away towards a dock in Fells Point early Friday morning.

Officers say around 1:30 a.m., they responded to the 700 block of South Broadway because someone reported a man, identified as Oztas, was behaving aggressively towards patrons and employees at one of the taverns.

Detectives located Oztas and learned he was wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon. The suspect then fled on foot to the 1600 block of Thames Street, where he slipped through a passway leading to the water.

Police say Oztas ignored their commands and jumped into the water and began swimming away towards the dock where he submerged in the water.

Police marine units were unable locate Oztas and are urging if anyone knows of his whereabouts to call police.

