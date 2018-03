BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A body was reportedly pulled from the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Multiple news outlets report police received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday that a body appeared to be floating in the water.

Update person in water at Tidal Basin. 1 victim recovered from water. Further inquiries should go to @usparkpolicepio. pic.twitter.com/YGbJjgSZVD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 31, 2018

Neither the cause of death nor the victim’s identity has been released.

This is a developing story.

