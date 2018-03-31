BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some pint-sized pilots are getting ready to take to the skies during Light City in Baltimore. The kids will get a chance to have fun while learning some valuable skills they hope to use for the rest of their lives.

In just a few weeks, an awesome display of lights will illuminate the sky during this year’s Light City. But the art, music and light show won’t be the only thing that has people buzzing.

“We’re trying to teach these kids skills that they can build off of going forward and really engage them in a technological opportunity,” Austin Brown with Global Air Media said.

A group of kids is currently getting the tools and skills to build their own drones.

“It’s important for them to get the opportunities emerging through the drone community,” Brown said.

The kids will get a chance to show off their flying finesse during the 2018 Baltimore Drone Prix during Light City.

Brown is helping train their eyes in the skies during the eight-week workshop ahead of the race.

“Not only will they be able to have fun, they’ll also be able to display all the things they learned,” he said.

The kids build their drones from scratch, learning the parts.

They make their mistakes indoors before stepping outside.

Deion Carter is one of the students.

“It feels good. You get to add all the things that you want,” he said.

He will compete against other amateur drone pilots.

Brown hopes the skill will keep them aiming high for the rest of their lives.

“There’s a world of opportunity out there,” he said.

