BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a man is dead and his estranged wife is injured after an apparent attempted murder-suicide in Somerset County Saturday morning.

Maryland State police say Gary Preston, 57, was found dead, and his estranged wife, Susan Preston, 44, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in Crisfield, Maryland in an apparent attempted murder-suicide.

Officers say the victim, Susan, was on the phone with her sister when the incident happened. Susan’s sister reportedly called 911 when she heard the incident occurring.

Troopers responded to the residence, located in the 2000 block of Silver Lane, at 8 a.m. and reportedly found a handgun in Gary’s possession. Susan was rushed to a hospital, where her condition has not been released at this time.

Investigators believe Gary drove to Susan’s location.

There is no motive known at this time for the suspect’s actions. Police determined the victim is the estranged wife of the suspect.

