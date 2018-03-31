WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer has shot and killed a passenger after a traffic stop led to a physical struggle.

A Winston-Salem Police Department news release says Officer D.E. McGuire was patrolling late Friday when he stopped a car containing two men and a woman.

Police say 60-year-old passenger Edward Van McCrae was in the rear seat and began making suspicious movements.

McGuire told McCrae to stop reaching for concealed areas of the vehicle, but McCrae continued, according to the news release.

Authorities say the officer physically struggled with McCrae after he was removed from the vehicle, and the officer saw a handgun. McGuire shot and killed the man when he refused commands not to reach for the gun, according to the release. McGuire and McCrae’s race weren’t immediately disclosed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch