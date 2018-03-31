Filed Under:Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a woman has died and a man is in critical condition following a North Baltimore apartment shooting.

City police say they responded to the 2600 block of Loyola Southway early Saturday morning where they found a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at about 1:16 a.m.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the female died and the man remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch