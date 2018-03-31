BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a woman has died and a man is in critical condition following a North Baltimore apartment shooting.

City police say they responded to the 2600 block of Loyola Southway early Saturday morning where they found a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at about 1:16 a.m.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the female died and the man remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

