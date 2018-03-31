BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBSNEWS) — Rocker Ted Nugent says the Florida students calling for gun control have “no soul” and are “mushy brained children,” CBS News reports.

He made the comments Friday while defending the National Rifle Association as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a nationally syndicated conservative radio program.

Nugent, an NRA board member, said survivors of the Parkland school shooting are wrong to blame the NRA for mass shootings.

He went on to say that “the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul,” and that the gun-control measures they support amount to “spiritual suicide.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has not been shy about putting more money into schools to up security and crack down on gun violence.

Two weeks after the Parkland shooting, Hogan announced that he would add $125 million to enhance school safety procedures in Maryland, including secure doors and windows, metal detectors, security cameras and panic buttons. Hogan also said he opposes President Donald Trump’s idea of arming teachers.

Earlier this month, police say Austin Rollins, 17, shot his ex-girlfriend and another student at Great Mills High School. Jaelynn Willey, 16, was shot in the head and died two days later after being taken off life support.

At the St. Mary’s County school, the quick actions of Deputy 1st Class Blaine Gaskill are credited with saving lives, although police determined Rollins killed himself.

Meanwhile, school leaders in Howard County — including one who used to be the superintendent in St. Mary’s County — say they will spend more than $1 million on safety measures.

This includes adding buzzers with cameras at the front door of every school, as well as three new resource officers to middle schools and a supervisor.

Following demonstrations across the country last week calling for gun control, some Baltimoreans are demanding more than just heightened security at schools and universal background checks – they want guns off Baltimore streets.

“We want changes in gun laws, safety of students in schools and safety of everyone in the community,” parent Donna King said at the rally in Baltimore.

In Charm City, the push goes beyond classroom doors.

“Some people in Baltimore, they feel more safe at school than they do in their own neighborhood,” said Poly-Western High School student Anna Hilger, who spearheaded the march in Baltimore.

Some residents are taking matters into their own hands, not banking on Congress to deliver change.

“They will not save us, we have to save ourselves,” one protester said at the rally in Baltimore.

