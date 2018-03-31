BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a beautiful day that actually looked and felt like spring, we’re tracking a chance for snow!

Yes, you read that right.

Church-goers and Easter egg hunters don’t have anything to worry about, though. Easter will be mostly cloudy with just a chance for sprinkles in the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be in the low-40s and we’ll make our way to 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain moves in after midnight and may turn over to snow Monday morning.

Snow accumulations are likely across portions of northern and western Maryland, with little to no accumulation expected in Baltimore.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for far western Allegany County from late Sunday night through Monday morning when up to 6 inches of snow is possible.

