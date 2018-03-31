By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a beautiful day that actually looked and felt like spring, we’re tracking a chance for snow!

Yes, you read that right.

Church-goers and Easter egg hunters don’t have anything to worry about, though. Easter will be mostly cloudy with just a chance for sprinkles in the afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be in the low-40s and we’ll make our way to 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain moves in after midnight and may turn over to snow Monday morning.

Snow accumulations are likely across portions of northern and western Maryland, with little to no accumulation expected in Baltimore.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for far western Allegany County from late Sunday night through Monday morning when up to 6 inches of snow is possible.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch