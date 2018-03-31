BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High pressure will move offshore today. A cold front will approach the area tonight before passing through Sunday. The front will stall to our south Sunday night. Low pressure will track along boundary passing by to our south late Sunday night into Monday morning. High pressure will briefly return later Monday. Low pressure will track into the Great Lakes Tuesday, causing a warm front to move into the area. The associated cold front will pass through late Tuesday night into Wednesday. High pressure will return for Thursday.

Normal high & low: 59° & 38°

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 43.

South wind around 11 mph.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain between midnight and 2am, then rain and snow.

Low around 33.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

