BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a large fight had to be broken up at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk on Sunday night.

About 40 people were involved in the brawl that broke out around 9:30 p.m. outside the mall.

DUNDALK * Eastpoint Mall. *LARGE FIGHT*

Heavy Police present at carnival for a large fight involving approx 40 people. Eastern ave currently shut down. Helo and Balt City PD requested. Avoid the area. 03 — BCo Breaking News (@BCObreakingnews) April 2, 2018

Police say at least one person was arrested.

Authorities did not say how many people were injured or the extent of injuries.

The cause of the fight is under investigation.

