WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Much Of Northern Maryland Starting At Midnight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Local TV, Stephon Clark

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A #Justice4Stephon rally for racial justice will be held in Baltimore on Sunday.

Local groups will join others across the nation to demand justice for 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times by police in Sacramento in March.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations will take part in the local rally, which will start at noon at McKeldin Square, at the intersection of Pratt Street and Light Street at the Inner Harbor.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch