BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A #Justice4Stephon rally for racial justice will be held in Baltimore on Sunday.

Local groups will join others across the nation to demand justice for 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was shot 20 times by police in Sacramento in March.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations will take part in the local rally, which will start at noon at McKeldin Square, at the intersection of Pratt Street and Light Street at the Inner Harbor.

