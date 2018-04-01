BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of 3-alarm fire that destroyed a three-story condominium building in Perryville early Sunday morning.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was reported just before 3 a.m., at a building on Owens Landing Court.

Responding firefighters found flames at a three and half story, 18-unit condominium building. The blaze was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

Here is video from our 35’ @MunsonBoats #FireBoat operating at the 3 Alarm building fire in #Perryville

Video may be used with credit to Susquehanna Hose Co pic.twitter.com/YhUDVFMCYH — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) April 1, 2018

Fire crews were able to rescue a 93-year-old woman. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time.

Three others were taken to hospitals with minor or non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control after nearly four hours. Nearly 100 firefighters from Cecil and Harford County fire companies were on scene of the fire.

24 people were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by Red Cross or family.

The destroyed building was one of seven buildings in the Owens Landing complex. The estimated loss is $2 million.

