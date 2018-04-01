BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was arrested after a shootout with police in Prince George’s County Saturday night.

Authorities say the suspect shot at Prince George’s County and Seat Pleasant police officers after they arrived at the area of Goldleaf Avenue and Seat Pleasant Drive in Seat Pleasant around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Prince George’s County Police then fired back at the man.

The area was shut down while the man barricaded himself in a building for about two hours.

We believe we located the suspect and have him isolated. We set up a perimeter and moments ago declared a barricade. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 1, 2018

The suspect surrendered a short time later.

Update: Suspect in Seat Pleasant in custody. Suspect is talking and does not appear injured. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 1, 2018

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

