BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was arrested after a shootout with police in Prince George’s County Saturday night.

Authorities say the suspect shot at Prince George’s County and Seat Pleasant police officers after they arrived at the area of Goldleaf Avenue and Seat Pleasant Drive in Seat Pleasant around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Prince George’s County Police then fired back at the man.

The area was shut down while the man barricaded himself in a building for about two hours.

The suspect surrendered a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

