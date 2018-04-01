BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say three people, including a child, were shot in Randallstown Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene on Cinnamon Circle around 5:45 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing shots fired.

A boy suffered at least one gunshot wound, his mother was shot at least once in the upper body and a man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, police say.

The shooter then left the area.

Authorities say the shooting was a targeted attack.

The family was taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Further details regarding the shooting have not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation.

