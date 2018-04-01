WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Much Of Northern Maryland Starting At Midnight | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Delaware State Police, Traffic Stop

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a traffic stop led to the recovery of thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise and the arrest of a couple in connection with previous shoplifting incidents.

Police issued a news release Sunday about the incident, which happened Wednesday.

The release says a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding in Georgetown and a search revealed electronic devices and miscellaneous merchandise worth more than $5,500.

The release says troopers determined the items had been stolen from a Wal-Mart in Maryland and then linked the driver and passenger of the vehicle to two previous shoplifting incidents at the same store, in which merchandise in excess of $12,000 had been stolen.

Police say the couple, Detwon Banner and Jaleesa Banner of Wilmington, are being held in lieu of bail. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch