GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a traffic stop led to the recovery of thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise and the arrest of a couple in connection with previous shoplifting incidents.

Police issued a news release Sunday about the incident, which happened Wednesday.

The release says a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding in Georgetown and a search revealed electronic devices and miscellaneous merchandise worth more than $5,500.

The release says troopers determined the items had been stolen from a Wal-Mart in Maryland and then linked the driver and passenger of the vehicle to two previous shoplifting incidents at the same store, in which merchandise in excess of $12,000 had been stolen.

Police say the couple, Detwon Banner and Jaleesa Banner of Wilmington, are being held in lieu of bail. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)