BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of northern Maryland starting at midnight.

The advisory is set to expire at 11 a.m. Monday.

WJZ meteorologist Tim Williams says northern portions of the state could see between 1-2 inches of snow overnight, but nothing is expected to stick to the roadways.

Snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible in Baltimore.

Mostly cloudy but mainly dry. Stray sprinkles w/ a high near 60°. #Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from Midnight to 11AM. #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/R0MI8i1vxd — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) April 1, 2018

