BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll takes place Monday.

The event will be held on the South Lawn of the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump will host the festivities for the second year. However, this will be the first year she will host as a White House resident. In 2017 she still resided in New York.

Visitors will arrive starting at 7:30 a.m. and nearly 30,000 attendees are expected.

Activities will include the first lady’s new addition of lawn bowling, as well as the egg rolling, egg and cookie decorating stations, a state egg display, cards for troops and costumed characters.

