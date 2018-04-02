BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four teenagers from the Washington D.C. area have been arrested and charged as adults for a robbery at an Anne Arundel County CVS Pharmacy.

Police say the robbery happened just before 2:20 a.m. on March 24, at the CVS located in the 2000 block of Davidsonville Rd. in Crofton.

Responding officers were told that three masked suspects came into the store and demanded prescription medication.

Officers searched the area, and were able to locate a possible vehicle for the suspects.

The vehicle was pulled over, and police report finding prescription medication, two handguns, and clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery.

The four teens inside the vehicle were arrested.

16-year-old Derrick Tirrell Banks, 18-year-old Gerard Marcel Gaffney, 17-year-old Samuel Amiri Lamorell, and 17-year-old Sean Michael Smart have all been charged as adults.

