BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The woman who was caught on camera last year breaking into a Columbia McDonald’s through a drive-thru window has been sentenced.

Jessica Marie Cross — or as Howard County Police dubbed her, “The Hamburglar” — pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and received a five-year sentence with a suspended term of 90 days.

In November 2017, police released a video of the incident which then went viral.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from the business and saw a white Hyundai Sonata pull into the McDonald’s drive-thru around 1 a.m. on Nov. 5. The 27-year-old woman appeared to try to place an order in the drive-thru lane, but the business was closed.

She was then seen pushing open the drive-thru window, which was not locked, looking inside and pouring herself a drink. Cross was then seen crawling through the window and entering the restaurant, where she remained for approximately 35 minutes.

Police believe Cross stole $1,400 in cash, a purse, food items and Happy Meal toys. Police said she was seen on video attempting to disable the surveillance system and wash the cash drawers to remove her fingerprints.

She was arrested on Nov. 16 after tips came flooding in.

Investigators began searching for Cross, who learned she was wanted and agreed to turn herself in to police this morning.

