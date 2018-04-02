BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a woman who has been missing since last week.

Michelle Allen, 26, was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Copeland Street in Annapolis around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say Allen is a “critically” missing person but didn’t specify why she was classified as such.

Allen is 5-foot-1, about 86 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141

