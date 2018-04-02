By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So the quick moving Low that had some wet snow in the overnight forecast has, basically, come and gone. Come and gone with little impact other than wet roads. Issue over, now we can look to the rest of this first week of April.

Mostly cloudy except for Thursday where we will have a big amount of sun. With those clouds we could have some early showers tomorrow, some periods of rain mid-week, late rain Friday and into Saturday.

April showers bring May flowers. Alright I’m good with it. April showers also get the ground ready for the area’s farmers. When you hear of April rain in the forecast, in your mind’s eye, think down the road to crabs, local white corn, and tomato’s on a beautiful evening. I’m good with that too!

MB!

