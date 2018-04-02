Filed Under:Morgan State University

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after shots were reported at an off-campus apartment at Morgan State University on Monday night.

Baltimore Police and campus officers responded to the scene at Morgan View Apartments around 9:30 p.m. Officers have not been able to find a suspect or victim.

Witnesses told WJZ’s George Solis they heard gunshots.

“I came here to play 2K, we were out here playing, next thing you know shots got fired and that’s when the police got called,” one student said.

