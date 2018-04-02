BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after shots were reported at an off-campus apartment at Morgan State University on Monday night.

Baltimore Police and campus officers responded to the scene at Morgan View Apartments around 9:30 p.m. Officers have not been able to find a suspect or victim.

VIDEO: BPD presence also at Morgan View Apartments. Resident reported hearing shots fired inside building. pic.twitter.com/GrKkvF85il — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) April 3, 2018

Witnesses told WJZ’s George Solis they heard gunshots.

“I came here to play 2K, we were out here playing, next thing you know shots got fired and that’s when the police got called,” one student said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook