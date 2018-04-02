Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Triple shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say the shooting that hospitalized a man, his girlfriend, and her 5-year-old son in Baltimore County Sunday evening was a targeted shooting.

The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Cinnamon Circle in Randallstown. Officers were called to the scene after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

Responding officers found the 24-year-old man, 21-year-old woman, and 5-year-old boy all suffering from a gunshot wound. The three were taken to a local hospital, and police say they are all expected to survive.

According to police, the three victims were outside when the shooter approached them and opened fire. They ran for cover inside an apartment, but all three were shot.

Following their preliminary investigation, police believe this was a targeted shooting.

The investigation into this shooting is continuing as police search for the shooter.

