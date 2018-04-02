BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Silver Spring man who works for the Navy has been indicted on multiple child pornography charges.

The Justice Department announced Monday that Spencer Steckman, 34, was charged with three counts of production, transportation and possession of child porn.

Officials say between Aug. 17 and Sept. 22, 2017, Steckman “enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.”

In mid-November, Steckman moved from Maryland to Japan to work with Commander Navy Region Japan and brought the pornographic material with him, according to the DOJ.

Steckman was detained by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Japan on March 27 and taken back to Maryland by the United States Marshals Service on April 1 to appear before the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

