BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm front will lift through Maryland on Tuesday, followed by a strong cold front on Wednesday.

That means in addition to roller coaster temperatures, we also have rain in the forecast for the next two days.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers pushing through midday as temperatures hit the upper 50s.

Mid-60s make a brief return on Wednesday, just in time for a cold front to track through. Wednesday’s front will bring rain and a few thunderstorms.

There is a small chance a few storms could be strong to severe, but at this point, that threat is very low.

Once that clears out, sunshine awaits us on Thursday with highs near 50.

Enjoy the clear and dry day because rain chances return on Friday and hold steady through the weekend.

