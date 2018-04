BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was arrested after being found with a loaded handgun.

On April 2, officers arrested Kewain Phillips in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Ave.

Following his arrest, police reportedly found an automatic handgun and what appeared to be bag of drugs.

Phillips is prohibited from possessing a firearm, as well as ammunition.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook