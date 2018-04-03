BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore student has achieved a feat that very few have achieved: getting accepted to all right Ivy League schools.

Gilman School senior Mekhi Johnson has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, the school reported Tuesday.

At the age of six, according to the school, Johnson heard a radio story about a student who was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools and he told his mother, “I’m going to do that one day.”

Johnson learned achieved the goal on Ivy Decision Day. He also has been reportedly accepted to the University of Chicago.

Gilman says Johnson has attended the school since first grade and is involved in many extracurricular programs.

Reportedly, more than 280,000 applications were sent to Ivy League schools in 2017, and less than five applicants were accepted by all five schools.

Johnson is the first student from Gilman to be accepted to all eight Ivy League schools. The schools says he has not made his decision yet.

