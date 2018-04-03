Filed Under:Gilman School, Ivy League, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore student has achieved a feat that very few have achieved: getting accepted to all right Ivy League schools.

Gilman School senior Mekhi Johnson has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools, the school reported Tuesday.

johnson mekhi Baltimore Student Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

At the age of six, according to the school, Johnson heard a radio story about a student who was accepted to all eight Ivy League schools and he told his mother, “I’m going to do that one day.”

Johnson learned achieved the goal on Ivy Decision Day. He also has been reportedly accepted to the University of Chicago.

Gilman says Johnson has attended the school since first grade and is involved in many extracurricular programs.

Reportedly, more than 280,000 applications were sent to Ivy League schools in 2017, and less than five applicants were accepted by all five schools.

Johnson is the first student from Gilman to be accepted to all eight Ivy League schools. The schools says he has not made his decision yet.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch