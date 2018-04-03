ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– A bill that would have dogs and cats used in research put up for adoption is gaining traction in Annapolis.

After three years of trying, supporters are smelling a victory.

“We’re not saying that researchers can’t use the dogs anymore, we’re saying that when the research is finished, they should have a chance at a normal loving home like every other dog and cat,” said Emily Hovermale of the Maryland Humane Society.

The Humane Society has released a video showing a dog’s first venture into the out-of-doors after life in a cage. In the past, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland opposed the bill, citing adoption programs of their own. Now they’re on board.

“They’ve given so much and they’ve sacrificed for us for cancer drugs and other things so it’s only right we give them a home to live in,” Sen. Michael Hough (R) of Frederick and Carroll Counties said.

Maryland would be the seventh state to bring animals out of the research labs and into forever families.

The bill has already passed the Senate and has 98 co-sponsors in the House.

