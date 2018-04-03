BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a man, his girlfriend, and his 5-year-old son in Baltimore County Easter Sunday in a “targeted” shooting.

Devron Paul Goodwyn has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

According to police, a prior business dispute between Goodwyn and the adult male victim led to the shooting.

Goodwyn reportedly drove up to the apartments where the man and woman live, and opened fire while they were playing with the victim’s children.

Police say Goodwyn then got out of his car and continued shooting at the family as they took shelter inside an apartment. Goodwyn then fled in his vehicle.

The man, his girlfriend, and his 5-year-old son all suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

