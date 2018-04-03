BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second person had died from injuries he received from a house fire in Baltimore last week.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people – an 81-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man – in the early morning hours of March 25 after flames broke out inside a home in the 2300 block of Orem Ave., but both were in critical condition.

The woman rescued from inside the home died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

The man was still in critical condition after arriving at the hospital, but fire officials say he died later that night.

The identities of both victims have not yet been released. Their bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook