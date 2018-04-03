BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police Department officers are on scene at Foundry Row in Owings Mills after reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4 p.m., after police got a call about a possible shooting.

Police were told it happened in the parking lot outside HomeGoods store.

No victims have been located at this time, but officers are interviewing possible witnesses at the scene.

Police say it’s possible the suspect and victim may have already left the scene.

Nearby residents are being asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

