BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland reopens Tuesday for the first time since a targeted shooting that took two lives.

The shooting occurred the morning of March 20.

Students at Great Mills attended the March For Our Lives rally on March 24, just days later. The rally pushed for stricter gun control laws in the wake of recent school shootings throughout the country.

Jaelynn Willey, 16, was shot in the head and killed by Austin Rollins, 17. Rollins then shot and killed himself with a glock handgun legally owned by his father.

The sheriff’s office said Willey had a relationship with Rollins that had recently ended.

Another student, Desmond Barnes, was shot in the leg by the same bullet that killed Willey. Investigators say the bullet that hit Willey ricocheted and struck the 14-year-old in the leg, but he survived.

Willey’s funeral was held on Friday, March 30. She was taken off life support by her parents two days after the shooting.

